Covid-19: CM ignores Karnataka Government order to wear mask

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other leaders at the launch of the Budihal-Peerapur lift irrigation scheme at Kodaganur village in Vijayapura district on April 26, 2022.

April 26, 2022 22:31 IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai attended an event in Vijayapura district on April 26. Around 60 persons were on the stage when Mr. Bommai addressed the gathering. No one was wearing a mask

A day after the Karnataka Government mandated wearing masks in public places, most leaders violated that rule. They also violated the rule of social distancing by two feet that was included in the Chief Secretary’s letter dated April 25.

Only police personnel and some officials were wearing masks. No elected representative or political leader was wearing a mask.

Bheemanagouda Paragonda, an Athani-based lawyer and Congress leader, has written to the Chief Secretary and other officials seeking action against the CM and other leaders for flouting Covid-19 norms.

Farmer saves CM

Timely action by a farmer and a police officer saved Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai from a minor mishap at Kodaganur village in Vijayapura district.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai patting a bull in Kodaganur village in Vijayapura district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mr. Bommai patted a bull and applied tilak to its forehead. Then he moved to do the same to another bull. But the first animal got agitated and tried to escape.

The farmer who had brought the pair to the venue pulled its nose string to hold the bull steady. The CM stretched his hand to touch the bull again. This time, the bull charged at Mr. Bommai.

The farmer jumped ahead and controlled the bull. A police officer standing nearby caught hold of the bull by its horn. The CM also took two steps back and moved away.