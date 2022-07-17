Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tells officials told to work in coordination

A file photo of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
Special Correspondent HUBBALLI July 17, 2022 00:49 IST
Updated: July 17, 2022 00:49 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that officials of various departments had been directed to work in coordination to ensure that residents of flood-affected areas do not face any problem.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, Mr. Bommai said that steps had been taken to ensure that there was proper coordination with officials from Maharashtra on the release of water from various reservoirs, and accordingly preventive measures would be taken in flood-prone areas.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“I have already held a videoconference with Deputy Commissioners of the districts likely to be affected by water release from Maharashtra reservoirs and other districts which have received heavy rainfall. Already I have received reports from a few districts on the damages and the compensation from the State has also been increased,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Bommai said that compensation for house damages would be distributed based on the categorisation and those who have lost their houses completely would get ₹5 lakh as compensation.

Already ₹500 crore had been released for road repair works. This apart, houses were being constructed under the PM Awas Yojana. Because of a technical issue, works had stopped despite sanction of funds and that had been rectified now, he said, adding that Ministers were visiting their respective districts and reviewing the relief measures.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Karnataka
Hubli
Read more...