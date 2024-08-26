Karnataka Chief Minister asks Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries to utilise funds for family’s nutrition and education

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged women heads of families to utilise the money under the Gruha Lakshmi monthly payment scheme to provide nutritious food for themselves and their families and education of their children.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a message on social media, he said it was his humble request that the purpose of the scheme would be fulfilled only when the money was spent for food and education of the family rather than other purposes. He was responding to a gesture by Akkatayi Langoti, the elderly woman who organised a feast for all the women from the savings of the scheme at Suttatti village in Belagavi district.

“Organising mass lunches for village women is a good thing. But the first claim on the scheme’s financial incentive is one’s own family. Only when good minded sisters like Akkatayi use the money to provide for their family, the purpose of the scheme is fulfilled,’‘ he said.

“Akkatayi has appealed that the scheme should not be stopped. I want to assure her and others that it will never be stopped for any reason. As long as our government functions, it will continue,” he said.

“The scheme is being implemented with the intention of helping families face the burden of price rise. I saw news about women spending the money on children’s education, groceries for home, clothes for festival and hospital expenses. This is like a mirror held up to the success of the scheme,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.