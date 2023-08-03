Karnataka Chief Minister asks Centre to hold air show during Dasara in Mysuru

August 03, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi and requested him to hold an air show by the Indian Air Force in Mysuru during Dasara celebrations from October 15 to 24.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the IAF had conducted air shows at the Torchlight Parade Ground in Mysuru in 2017 and 2019. He also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed issues related to Karnataka.

He met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and urged him to take measures to avoid accidents on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and provide entry and exit of bypasses and to facilitate roadside amenities on the expressway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tunnel road for Shiradi

Mr. Siddaramaiah submitted a proposal seeking the Centre’s approval for a tunnel road to Shiradi Ghat connecting Bengaluru and Mangaluru cities, enhancing sanctions of original NH works to ₹10,000 crore during 2023-24, releasing ₹250 crore for flood damage repairs, enhancing repairs and maintenance grant to ₹50 crore, releasing of grants under the Central Road Infrastructure Funds of ₹1,000 crore for improving State and district major roads, sanctioning of five road over bridges and road under bridges in the existing level crossings of national highways and widening of lanes into 4/6lanes connecting Kerala-Karnataka border to Kollegal via Gundlupet, Nanjangud, and Mysuru.

Mr. Siddaramaiah has also submitted a proposal seeking widening of the four-lane road between Kanakapura and Karnataka/Tamil Nadu border via Malavalli and Kollegal.

A day after the senior leaders/Ministers meeting, the Chief Minister called on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and reportedly discussed political developments in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.