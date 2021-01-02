Karnataka chapter of Ram Mandir committee constituted

Bengaluru

02 January 2021 00:40 IST

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust’s Karnataka chapter of Sri Ram Mandir Nirman Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan Committee has been constituted.

As per a release, M. Venkataramu, president of Sevabharati School, Chamarajanagar, will be president of the committee. Vijayalakshmi Deshmane, former director, Kidwai Institute of Oncology, and Meena Chandavarkar, former Vice-Chancellor, Rani Channamma University, Belagavi, will be vice-presidents.

N. Tippeswamy, managing trustee of Vanavasi Kalyana Ashram, Karnataka, will be secretary, while T. Pattabhirama, retired bank officer from Shivamogga, and Krishna Joshi, administrative officer, Rashtrotthana Vidyakendra, Kalaburagi, will be joint secretaries. Prakash J.P., retired IRS officer, will be treasurer.

