Karnataka

Karnataka chapter of Ram Mandir committee constituted

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust’s Karnataka chapter of Sri Ram Mandir Nirman Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan Committee has been constituted.

As per a release, M. Venkataramu, president of Sevabharati School, Chamarajanagar, will be president of the committee. Vijayalakshmi Deshmane, former director, Kidwai Institute of Oncology, and Meena Chandavarkar, former Vice-Chancellor, Rani Channamma University, Belagavi, will be vice-presidents.

N. Tippeswamy, managing trustee of Vanavasi Kalyana Ashram, Karnataka, will be secretary, while T. Pattabhirama, retired bank officer from Shivamogga, and Krishna Joshi, administrative officer, Rashtrotthana Vidyakendra, Kalaburagi, will be joint secretaries. Prakash J.P., retired IRS officer, will be treasurer.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2021 12:41:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/karnataka-chapter-of-ram-mandir-committee-constituted/article33476075.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY