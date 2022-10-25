Karnataka Chapter of India March For Science appalled over govt. plans to conduct meet on ‘Panchabootas’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Karnataka Chapter of India March For Science (IMFS) has said that it was appalled to learn about the government’s plans to conduct conferences on “Panchabootas”.

R.L. Mauryan, convener, IMFS, Karnataka, in a statement said they came to know of the plans through media reports.

“We are appalled to learn that several government departments such as ISRO, along with many ministries such as Space and Science & Technology, along with a little known non-governmental organisation called Vijnana Bharti are coming together in a major way to organise conferences in different parts of the country apparently to celebrate the concept of ‘Panchabhootas’, integrate the teachings of our ancestors and modern science on concepts related to the basic constituents that make up our universe.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Good and bad science

Mr. Mauryan said that there are only two types of science – good science and bad science – and that the IMFS rejects the concept of ‘Panchabhootas’.

“Today science is an international activity. Though we are all proud of our ancestors and their contribution to overall human development, there is nothing to be gained by projecting their teachings as totally equivalent to science. We reject the concept of ‘Panchabhootas’ – the sky, the earth, water are not elements. Such concepts have been deleted from science books a long time ago. To bring them back in all glory is a retrograde step and should be rejected by all who have a stake in the wellbeing of our country,” Mr. Mauryan said.

He added that the government should not waste the State exchequer on such trivial events at a time when there is serious financial crunch and instead use the money to disseminate the principles of modern science.

‘Trivial events’

He further appealed to the government and its agencies to abide by their constitutional obligation to spread the awareness of science and the scientific temper in society and desist from such futile exercise as being involved in projecting everything in our past as modern science.