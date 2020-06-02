Karnataka: change in quarantine rules likely

With more and more Maharashtra returnees testing positive, the Karnataka Government is likely to revert to 14-day institutional quarantine for those who return from that State.

Revealing this after a meeting on Tuesday, Revenue Minister R Ashok said as many as 210 persons have tested positive on a single day in Udupi on Tuesday.

He said that nearly 15,000 people are returning to every district from Maharashtra. Institutional quarantine has been reduced to seven days on Saturday. “However, in the wake of more people from Maharashtra testing positive, we are planning to bring back institutional quarantine for Maharashtra returnees to 14 days,” he said.