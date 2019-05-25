Karnataka CET results announced

The results for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) were announced on May 25. Over 1.8 lakh candidates appeared for the test. Nearly 1.4 lakh candidates are eligible to participate in the counselling for Engineering courses.

Of them, 113,294 candidates are eligible to participate in counselling for Agriculture courses; 118,045 candidates are eligible for courses in Veterinary Science; 117,947 are eligible for courses in Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences; and 146,546 are eligible for B.Pharma and D.Pharma courses.

Of the first ten ranks, seven ranks have been secured by students from colleges in Bengaluru.

Results will be available online from 1 p.m. at http://kea.kar. nic.in and http://cer.kar.nic.in.

Engineering ranks

Jeffin Biju of Sri Chaitanya Techno School (SCTS), Marathahalli, Bengaluru, has bagged the first rank in Engineering and the second rank in Pharmacy.

The second and third ranks in Engineering have been secured by R. Chinmay of Expert P.U. College, Mangaluru, and Sai Saketika Chekuri of SCTS, Ramamurthynagara, Bengaluru.

In the BNYS (Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences) programme, P. Mahesh Anand of SCTS, Marathahalli, has secured the first rank. He has also secured the first rank in the B.V.Sc. (Bachelor of Veterinary Science).

The second and third ranks in the BNYS course have been secured by Vasudeva from Base P.U. College, Mysuru, and Udith Mohan of Narayana E. Techno School, Virgonagar, Bengaluru, respectively.

In the B.V.Sc (Veternary Science) course, Udith Mohan of the Narayana E Techno School, Virgonagar, and B.V.S.N Sairam of SCTS, Marathahalli, secured the second and third ranks, respectively.

Agriculture, Pharmacy

In B.Sc (Agriculture), the first three ranks have been bagged by Keerthana M. Arun of the National Public School, Rajajinagar; Bhuvan V.B. of the Expert P.U. College, Mangaluru; and Srikantha M. L. of the Masters P.U. College, Hassan, in that order.

In the Pharmacy programme, Sai Saketika Chekuri of SCTS, Ramamurthynagara, has secured the first rank, and R. Chinmay of the Expert P.U. College, Mangaluru has secured the third rank. The second rank in Pharmacy has gone to Jeffin Biju of SCTS, Marathahalli, who is also the topper in Engineering.