Karnataka CET on June 16-17

A file photo of students appearing for Common Entrance Test 2021 conducted by Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for admission to professional courses, in Bengaluru on August 28, 2021. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

March 28, 2022 13:58 IST

Students can register for CET 2022 from April 5 to 20, and may submit their applications online. They may pay the prescribed fee online by April 22