Karnataka CET on June 16-17

The Hindu Bureau March 28, 2022 13:58 IST

Students can register for CET 2022 from April 5 to 20, and may submit their applications online. They may pay the prescribed fee online by April 22

A file photo of students appearing for Common Entrance Test 2021 conducted by Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for admission to professional courses, in Bengaluru on August 28, 2021. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Common Entrance Test 2022 for admission to various professional courses in Karnataka will be held on June 16 and 17, according to C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education. The dates were finalised after taking into account the probable schedule dates for similar eligibility tests conducted in other States. While exams for biology (morning) and mathematics (afternoon) have been scheduled on June 16, physics (morning) and chemistry (afternoon) will be held on June 17. Kannada language test will be held on June 18 for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates at select centres. Students can register for CET 2022 from April 5 to 20, and may submit their applications online. They may pay the prescribed fee online by April 22. If applicants wish to update any information after paying the fee, they may do so between May 2 and 6. Candidates can download their admission tickets from May 30.



