Karnataka CET-2023: KEA facilitates entry of marks

May 25, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has instructed students who have passed Karnataka II PU/ class XII before 2023 and those who have written class XII examinations from other boards such as CBSE, CISCE, 10+2, IGCSE (including J & K) in 2023 to enter their marks online on the KEA portal on or before May 31.

S. Ramya, Executive Director of KEA, stated in a press release that marks of students who have appeared for Karnataka 2nd PUC, annual 2023 will be obtained directly from the Department of PUE.

Repeater students of Karnataka II PU should also enter their marks online. The candidates who have claimed the eligibility clause as ‘Clause-Y’ should also enter their 12th standard marks on the portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates seeking admission to the architecture course must enter their marks obtained in NATA-2023 as per the eligibility criteria. For more details, students can visit KEA Website: http://kea.kar.nic.in

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.