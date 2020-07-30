Karnataka

Karnataka CET 2020 begins

Students are arriving at centres to write the CET exam.

Students are arriving at centres to write the CET exam.   | Photo Credit: V Sreenivasa Murthy

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET), a gateway exam for those aspiring for professional seats in engineering, agriculture among others, began today with precautionary measures in place amid surge in COVID-19 cases in the State.

As many as 1.94 lakh are expected to write the exam that will be held today and tomorrow across the State.

According to Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan, atleast 40 students infected with COVID-19 will be writing CET 2020 from COVID Care Centres (CCCs) and transportation and food facilities will be arranged for such students.

On Wednesday, the Karnataka High Court refused to stay the exam. However, it directed officials to ensure all logistic support was extended to candidates.

The HC had also said that all students with valid hall ticket should be allowed to write the exam.

Earlier, the Court had asked the State Government to reconsider the decision to hold CET in the view of surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. But the government had affirmed its stand on hold the exam as per schedule.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 30, 2020 11:37:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/karnataka-cet-2020-begins/article32228059.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY