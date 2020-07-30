Karnataka CET 2020 begins

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET), a gateway exam for those aspiring for professional seats in engineering, agriculture among others, began today with precautionary measures in place amid surge in COVID-19 cases in the State.

As many as 1.94 lakh are expected to write the exam that will be held today and tomorrow across the State.

According to Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan, atleast 40 students infected with COVID-19 will be writing CET 2020 from COVID Care Centres (CCCs) and transportation and food facilities will be arranged for such students.

On Wednesday, the Karnataka High Court refused to stay the exam. However, it directed officials to ensure all logistic support was extended to candidates.

The HC had also said that all students with valid hall ticket should be allowed to write the exam.

Earlier, the Court had asked the State Government to reconsider the decision to hold CET in the view of surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. But the government had affirmed its stand on hold the exam as per schedule.