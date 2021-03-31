Karnataka CD scandal: Woman subjected to medical examination

Bengaluru

31 March 2021 15:56 IST

As part of the standard operating procedure (SOP), the woman in the CD underwent medical examination at Bowring Hospital on March 31, a day after she made an appearance for the first time since the scandal broke out.

According to sources, the doctors carried a series of tests, including the rapid-antigen test, to ascertain COVID-19 infection, but the result was negative.

Samples of the tests were later submitted to FSL for detailed analysis.

The SIT officials are now preparing for spot inspection where the crime took place.

The woman has been accompanied by tight security.

The SIT is also planning to subject her to questioning for a second time based on her statement and the evidence the SIT collected during the course of investigation.