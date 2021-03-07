Karnataka CD scandal | Ramesh Jarkiholi’s brother demands CBI investigation

Bengaluru

07 March 2021 23:06 IST

‘It is a conspiracy to tarnish family, BJP’

Terming the CD that purportedly had intimate scenes of the former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi as “fake that was created to defame the family and finish off its political career”, KMF chairman and his brother Balachandra Jarkiholi on Sunday sought a CBI inquiry into the CD episode since the contents were uploaded in Russia.

Mr. Balachandra Jarkiholi told presspersons that several people and unknown hands were behind the creation of the CD, which he described as “fake”. “We now have information that as many as 17 servers were booked in Russia to upload the video on YouTube, three hours prior to Dinesh Kallahalli approaching the police. Between ₹10 crore and ₹15 crore has been spent to book the servers to bring disrepute to the family and the BJP,” he added. Further, he said, “We also have come to know that the woman in the CD has been promised ₹50 lakh and a job in Dubai. I also request you not to call her a victim because there is a conspiracy behind this.”

While Mr. Balachandra was defending his brother, he also referred the whole event as being a honeytrap. Asked how this could be a honeytrap when he is calling the CD fake, he maintained that he was referring to two to four teams that were also planning to honeytrap. “There is a team working for honeytrap in the State.”

“We will approach the [Bengaluru] Police Commissioner to send the CD to a lab to ascertain its genuineness. We will also seek investigation by an agency that will help bring out truth,” he told presspersons.

When asked why Mr. Ramesh Jarkiholi was not coming forward to complain to the police, Mr. Balachandra Jarkiholi said he was also appealing to his brother either to come forward to complain to the police or authorise someone to pursue the case.

Mr. Balachandra Jarkiholi said, “Dinesh Kallahalli could have been misguided and he may not have received full information. He may have been used as well. We will consult an advocate to decide future course of action.”

When asked if the Jarkiholis had turned soft towards Mr. Kallahalli or had met him before Sunday, Mr. Balachandra Jarkiholi said that no one met him nor they were going soft. When his views were sought on legal action against Mr. Kallahalli, he said they would take a decision after consulting lawyers.