Karnataka CD scandal | In new video, victim says she continues to face threats from Jarikholi

A day after an FIR was filed against BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi for sexual abuse, a video attributed to the victim surfaced on Saturday, in which she states that she continues to face harassment and threats from the former minister.

In the video, she also denied the claim that she had met KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar. An audio of a purported telephone conversion of the victim with her parents, aired on TV channels, had references to Mr. Shivakumar. She said in the video that she had told her parents she was meeting Mr. Shivakumar only to convince them that she was safe.

“The very fact that this conversation has been leaked shows that my parents are not safe,” said the woman.

“SIT has been saying that they will give protection. I urge them to bring my parents to Bengaluru,” she said, adding that they were not safe.

Referring to Mr. Jarkiholi stating that as one who had brought down a government in the past, he was ready to face anything, the woman said, “This means that he can go to any length. He can harm my family and myself as well.”

She said she was willing to make a statement to the police only in the presence of her family.

The video clip released on Saturday is the fourth from the victim.

On Friday, Mr. Jarkiholi was charged under various sections of the IPC and the IT Act.

In her complaint, filed through a lawyer, the woman accused Mr. Jarkiholi of sexually assaulting, cheating and threatening her after promising her a government job.

Later on Friday, Mr. Jarkiholi told reporters that he had evidence to show that it was all a “political conspiracy” against him and he would release more evidence.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the SIT will conduct a holistic probe, taking into account the CD as well as the many audio and video clippings that had surfaced related to the case.