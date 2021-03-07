Karnataka CD scandal | Complainant wants to withdraw case

A file photo of members of the Congress staging a protest against Ramesh Jarkiholi in Bengaluru. Photo: Special Arrangement

Bengaluru

07 March 2021 23:02 IST

He says baseless allegations hurt him; police will continue probe

In a twist to the Karnataka CD scandal case purportedly containing former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi’s intimate moments with a woman whom he is alleged to have abused after promising a government job, the complainant, Dinesh Kallahalli, filed a petition before the police on Sunday seeking withdrawal of the case. However, the police said the probe into the case, which led to Mr. Jarkiholi’s resignation as Minister, would continue.

Mr. Kallahalli, a social activist, who had earlier filed a police complaint that Mr. Jarkiholi abused the woman, submitted the petition through his advocate to withdraw the complaint on the grounds that the victim was being looked at as a “criminal” by social media and that he was pained by former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s allegations that the CD scandal involved a deal to the tune of ₹5 crore.

Also read | Complainant in Jarkiholi CD case refuses to appear for questioning, cites security concerns

Advertising

Advertising

A senior police officer, who is part of the probe, said that Mr. Kallahalli would be asked to appear before the investigating officer (IO) and record his statement to ascertain the reasons behind his decision.

“There could be many reasons, including him being pressurised or blackmailed by someone. There is also a possibility of him trying to misuse the police for his personal use. All these aspects will be ascertained before taking a decision,” the officer said.

“The case is still being treated as an non-cognisable report (NCR) and probe is on to trace the woman. Though it is the discretion of the IO to decide on the fate of the case at the station level, the police decided to continue the probe and record the statement of the woman, who will have a crucial role to play in the case. Based on her statement, the future course of the case will be decided,” a police officer said.

Earlier, Mr. Kallahalli, through his advocate Kumar Patil, submitted a five-page petition to thepolice requesting them to withdraw the case. “I am being targeted unnecessarily for performing my duties. It is like shooting the messenger. These baseless allegations are casting aspersions on my image. I have done my job and filed a complaint as a responsible citizen. Now, it is up to the police to decide. This does not mean that I have stepped back. I will challenge the allegations levelled against me legally and ensure that the victim gets justice,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kumaraswamy on Sunday maintained that neither he had named Mr. Kallahalli nor had he accused him of seeking financial favours with respect to the CD scandal.

Also read | Many CDs surface in Karnataka, but truth remains hidden

“Have I said that he did it? Have I taken his name? So why should he feel hurt? I had spoken based on the information that I received over the last three months. I do not know why he has withdrawn the case. The government can still continue the probe into the case suo motu,” Mr. Kumaraswamy told presspersons in Kolar