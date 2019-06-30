Karnataka Cancer Therapy Institute gets NABH accreditation

The Karnataka Cancer Therapy and Research Institute, Hubballi, which has been offering service for free to poor cancer patients for four decades, has received the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH). It has become the first cancer hospital in north Karnataka to receive this accreditation.

Addressing presspersons here, along with Directors S.S. Hiremath and Mahendra Singhi, Chairman of the institute and surgeon Basavaraj R. Patil said that it was a proud moment for the four-decade-old institute.

The institute was founded by his father and oncologist R.B. Patil with the help of the municipal corporation and G.G. Dodwad, S.G. Joshi, and several philanthropists.

Dr. Patil said that the accreditation will mean a bigger responsibility, but it would help in giving better healthcare services to the needy.

“With the help of the philanthropists, the hospital had been able to provide cancer therapy to patients from the northern districts of Karnataka and also from Maharashtra and Goa. Now, keeping in mind the advancement in cancer therapy, a new Flexitron HDR Cobalt-60 brachytherapy unit has been set up in the hospital at a cost of ₹4.5 crore,” he said.

The administrator of Dr. R.B. Patil Cancer Hospital, Manjula Huggi, said that the institute bagged the accreditation after it met 600 various parameters in 10 subjects.

The accreditation will mean more safety of patients and employees, better infection control, and improvement in quality of healthcare and other aspects.

Radiotherapist Basavaraj H. said that the advanced brachytherapy unit will help in more accurate, quicker, and effective cancer therapy, and the treatment cost would be more affordable.

Dr. Patil said that while the initial investment for the unit was high, there was no recurring expenditure subsequently, which would make the treatment cost less. Secretary S.S. Bembalagi, volunteer Anita Patil, and others were present.