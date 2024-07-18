Karnataka cancels financial assistance to SC/ST students to pursue Ph.D in foreign universities under Prabuddha scheme

It has come to light belatedly that the Karnataka government has cancelled financial assistance given to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) students to pursue Ph.D in foreign universities under the Prabuddha Scheme, citing high costs, while retaining it for postgraduate courses under the same scheme.

Change in scheme

Earlier, meritorious SC/ST candidates selected for the scheme got financial assistance from the Department of Social Welfare to pursue either post-graduation or Ph.D.

However, last year the department submitted a proposal to the government seeking the cancellation of financial assistance for Ph.D studies citing high cost. The department submitted details of nine selected candidates and the cost incurred by the government for the last three years for their Ph.D studies in foreign universities, which was an average of ₹95,66,731 per person. It argued that the average cost of a one-year postgraduate course is ₹35 lakh to ₹40 lakh and the cost of a two-year postgraduate course was approximately ₹50 lakh to ₹60 lakh. It opined that at least two or three postgraduate students can be sponsored in place of the grant given to one Ph.D candidate for three years. It therefore requested the government to cancel financial assistance for Ph.D. studies under this scheme.

Agreeing to this proposal, the government issued an order on October 7, 2023, stating that from 2023-24, the opportunity to pursue Ph.D in foreign universities under the scheme would stand cancelled. This came to light only when students tried to apply under the scheme now.

Aspirants disappointed

Speaking to The Hindu, Manoj, who was an aspirant for the grant to pursue Ph.D, said he had completed M.Sc in microbiology and was hoping to apply for a grant under the scheme, but was now disappointed. “Being a student from a middle-class family, this was my only hope,” he said.

“We have appealed to the Social Welfare Minister, the Principal Secretary and the Commissioner of the department several times that such anti-SC/ST orders should be withdrawn, but to no avail,” said Venugopal Mourya, State convener, Democratic Dalit Student Federation. He regretted that while B.R. Ambedkar’s higher education had been sponsored by Sayajirao Gaekwad III, a democratic government had withdrawn a progressive scheme.

Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa and officials of the department were not available for comment in spite of repeated attempts to reach them over the phone.