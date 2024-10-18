Karnataka cancels board exams for classes 5, 8, 9 and 11

As per the direction of the Supreme Court, Karnataka has decided not to conduct board exams for the classes 5, 8, 9 and 11 in schools affiliated with the State Board, announced Madhu Bangarappa, Minister of School Education and Literacy, in Bengaluru on Friday (October 16, 2024).

Instead, Summative Assessment-2 (SA-2) will be held for the classes 5, 8 and 9 students and annual exam will be held for class 11, he said.

Addressing the media, he said the Supreme Court has directed not to conduct board exams for classes 5, 8, 9 and 11. “Also we have withheld the exam results of these classes and withdrawn the order issued regarding the conduct of board exam and have submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court,” he said.

Part of reforms

“Last time we brought in various examination reforms including web streaming for SSLC and II PUC exams. To eliminate fear and anxiety about board exams steps were taken to conduct board exams for classes 5, 8, 9 and 21,” he explained. “The case is currently pending in the Supreme Court and whatever is the final order that comes out, we will abide by that order,” said Minister.

The decision to hold public exams for these classes was taken in the academic year 2023-24, through Karnataka State Quality Assessment and Accreditation Council (KSQAAC) of Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), instead of SA-2. The exams were started on March 11, 2024.

In the courts

But private school organisations like Recognized Unaided Private Schools Association (RUPSA) and others challenged the government order in the High Court.

The single judge of the High Court had halted the exams on March 6, 2024.

A division bench of the High Court of Karnataka on March 22 allowed the State government to conduct board exams for classes 5, 8 and 9 for the academic year 2023-24. The bench also directed the government to continue the halted exams (for classes 5, 8, 9), and also continue and complete the process of evaluation of exams conducted for class 11, which were completed even before the single judge’s verdict on March 6.

Then, the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) conducted the examination and issued the direction on April 4 to schools to publish the examination results on April 8.

However, the school organisations challenged the order of division bench in the Supreme Court. A Bench headed by Justice Bela Trivedi had stayed the Karnataka High Court order of March 22 on April 8, 2024.

What Supreme court said

The top court observed that the proposed board examinations were prima facie in the teeth of Sections 2(f), 16 and 30 of the Right to Education Act, which prohibited the exposure of children to the rigours of board examinations till they finish elementary education. But, the case is still pending in the court.