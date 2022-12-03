Karnataka can play key role in coal and mine sector: Pralhad Joshi

December 03, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka, which has the richest repository of several minerals, can play a key role in the coal and mine sector, said Union Minister Pralhad Joshi here on Saturday.

“At present, the coal and mines sector in the country contributes 0.9% to the Gross Domestic Product. This is targeted to raise to 2.5% in the coming years and the State has great potential to significantly contribute to it,’‘ the Minister said.

Participating in an investor conclave on Commercial Coal Mines Auction in Bengaluru, the Minister said although India had the largest reserve of coal and was the largest producer and importer, the country needed to step up coal production to meet its growing requirement for energy security.

Outlining the progressive hike in domestic coal production, Mr. Joshi said the country was poised to produce 900 million tonnes (MT) of coal this year while the production next year would touch 1,000 million tonnes.

The Coal Ministry has launched the process for the auction of 141 mines across several States. These mines have been finalised post detailed deliberations and mines falling under protected areas, wildlife sanctuaries, critical habitats, having forest cover greater than 40%, heavily built-up areas, etc. have been excluded, said a statement.