Karnataka Cabinet withdraws cases registered against Chief Minister, Deputy CM, and Congress leaders for violation of COVID-19 protocols

August 10, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka government on August 10 withdrew nine police cases registered against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Bengaluru Rural constituency Congress MP D.K. Suresh, and other Congress leaders for violating COVID-19 protocols while undertaking a padayatra on January 9, 2022. The padayatra was taken out seeking early implementation of Mekedatu drinking water project.

The previous Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government had slapped cases against leaders for launching the padayatra from Sangam in Kanakapura taluk of Ramanagara district, about 100 km from Bengaluru. Hundreds of leaders, including Mr. Shivakumar, Mr. Siddaramaiah, and Congress chief M. Mallikarjun Kharge had taken part.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil briefed on decisions taken at a State Cabinet meeting and said that Ijoor police, under Ramanagara district, had filed cases against the Congress leaders.

The nearly-170-km padayatra under the banner ‘our water, our right’ passed through more than a dozen Assembly constituencies before culminating in Basavanagudi.

Official dismissed

In another decision, the State Cabinet decided to dismiss from service H.M. Nagesh, assistant commissioner, Commercial Tax Department. He was punished with a five-year imprisonment for financial irregularity. It also decided to grant compulsory retirement for Usha Kadaramandalagi, gynaecologist, Ramanagara district hospital, who was trapped by the Karnataka Lokayukta while accepting a bribe.

Compulsory retirement was also ordered for S.D. Nagamani, doctor, at C V Raman General Hospital, following traps laid by the Karnataka Lokayukta while accepting a bribe at Chitradurga district government hospital.

Allocations made

The Cabinet decided to allocate ₹187 crore to Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences for taking up repair works. The allocation was increased from the earlier amount of ₹140 crore to ₹187 crore.

The Cabinet approved the release of ₹47.41 crore for installation of CT scans in five district hospitals and MRI scan machines in 15 district hospitals. District hospitals of Mysuru, Chitradurga, C.V. Raman General Hospital in Indiranagar in Bengaluru, Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru, and K.C. General Hospital in Bengaluru will get CT scan equipment. The project will be implemented on PPP model, Mr. Patil said.

