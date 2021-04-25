Karnataka Cabinet to take call on free vaccination for all on April 26

Bengaluru

25 April 2021 01:38 IST

The State government is considering various options, including free vaccination for all, in view of inoculation against COVID-19 being thrown open to the entire adult population from May 1.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who also holds the Finance portfolio, is learnt to have discussed with officials of the Finance and Health departments the amount required for providing vaccination for free.

Speaking to presspersons on Saturday, Home and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar said the Cabinet meeting on Monday would take a call on this. Already a few State governments have proposed to provide vaccination for free, including for those in the age group of 18-44 years, from May 1. At present, COVID-19 vaccination is provided free of cost at government primary health centres and government hospitals for citizens above the age of 45. Private hospitals charge a fee.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Sudhakar said he would present a report at the Cabinet meeting on the arrangements made to administer vaccine from May 1. Other Ministers, too, are to present their views.

The State government had, on Thursday, approved purchase of one crore doses of Covishield vaccine in the first phase at a cost of ₹400 crore. The Chief Minister urged all those aged above 18 to register themselves for the vaccine starting from April 28. The Opposition parties have been demanding administration of vaccine for free to all citizens of the State.

Sources indicated that officials of the Health Department were working out a plan for the entire exercise and were expected to come up with data on the present situation, the number of people in the age group of 18 to 44 years, the future requirements of vaccine, logistical issues, and the expenses involved. “It was not just the quantity of vaccine needed for the people in the age group of 18 to 44 from May 1, but also the backlog of people who are 45 and above. A large number of people in the age group of 45 and above still have not received their first jab. Officials are also working out the data on how many people have received the first jab and are waiting for the second shot,” a source said.

On the shortage of oxygen, Mr. Bommai said industries of steel, power and cement have been instructed to manufacture oxygen and divert it for medical purposes. The State-owned power plants are expected to supply oxygen shortly, he said.