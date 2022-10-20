Karnataka Cabinet to promulgate ordinance for increasing reservation for SCs, STs

A file photo of the Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the government of Karnataka, in Bengaluru. The hike in reservation would benefit 103 communities among SCs and 56 communities among STs in Karnataka. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The Karnataka Government has decided to promulgate an ordinance for increasing reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs) from 15% to 17%, and for Scheduled Tribes (STs) from 3% to 7%.

Briefing mediapersons after a State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on October 20, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said the Cabinet has decided to promulgate an ordinance for increasing reservation for SCs and STs.

The file on reservation would be submitted to Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot for his assent.

The hike in reservation would benefit 103 communities among SCs and 56 communities among STs.

The Minister expressed confidence of getting a favourable ruling in the court in case the Cabinet decision was challenged.

The Cabinet decided to increase the quota based on a report of a committee headed by retired High Court judge H.N. Nagmohan Das, which recommended increasing reservation for SCs from 15% to 17%, and for STs from 3% to 7%.

Other decisions of Cabinet include 290 mobile veterinary clinics

Among other decisions, the Cabinet has, in principle, agreed to clear a ₹1,500 crore proposal for undertaking works related to storm water drains in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits.

A decision was taken to extend the lease of 31,215 sq. ft. given to Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Temple, II Phase, J.P. Nagar in Bengaluru, for 30 years. The land belongs to the BBMP.

The Cabinet decided to provide services through 290 mobile veterinary clinics in various districts.

Administrative approval was given for a revised estimate of ₹347.92 crore for developing an airport at Vijayapura. The airport would be named ‘Sri Jagajyothi Basaveshwara Airport’.

Approval was given to release ₹33.92 crore for purchase of anaesthesia workstation and patient monitoring equipment in 18 government medical colleges, and ₹47.47 crore for a check dam at Paduvari village in Byndoor taluk in Udupi district.

The Cabinet sanctioned Jal Jeevan Mission projects worth ₹1,505 crore in various districts for providing potable water. It sanctioned a major project worth ₹855.39 crore to Alur, Belur, Hassan and Sakleshpur taluks covering 1,477 villages, Mr. Madhuswamy said.