Karnataka Cabinet to discuss today quotes by Central agencies for Anna Bhagya rice; decide new launch date

June 27, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State Cabinet that is meeting on Wednesday is likely to take a decision on rescheduling the launch date of the Anna Bhagya scheme as the State government is yet to finalise the rate for rice and the supplier. The Cabinet is also likely to discuss the launch date to apply for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme.

While Anna Bhagya was scheduled to be launched on July 1, the decision on the date to start the application process for Gruha Lakshmi is yet to be taken. The Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which entails monthly assistance of ₹2,000 to women, is scheduled for launch on August 15. Both Anna Bhagya and Gruha Lakshmi are among the five pre-poll guarantees given by the Congress.

Government sources indicated that the Anna Bhagya scheme will be put off till the supplier of rice and the rate is finalised. The NAFED, NCCF, and Kendriya Bhandar from whom the quotation had been asked have indicated that they will supply the required quantity and have quoted their price, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The three agencies have quoted around ₹36.70 per kg of rice to be supplied to the State. However, the State government will incur about ₹1.50 to ₹2 per kg more on account of transportation. We are looking at around ₹36.60 per kg, including transportation, the price quoted by the Food Corporation of India (FCI),” sources said. The rate and quotations will be discussed in the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, and that the government is likely to negotiate with these agencies on pricing, sources added. “With the agency and the price yet to be firmed up, the Cabinet is likely to consider a fresh date.”

Karnataka is looking at procuring 2.29 lakh tonnes a month to implement the scheme that entails providing 5 kg rice over the 5 kg being given under the National Food Security Act per person. The scheme will benefit about 4.42 crore people in 1.19 crore BPL and Antyodaya card-holder family.

The government is scouting for rice from several places in India after the FCI refused to supply rice, citing anti-inflationary measures that have been put in place by the Centre. While it has tried procuring rice from other States, the transportation cost has been found to be higher, making the scheme dearer.

Gruha Lakshmi scheme

The finer aspects of Gruha Lakshmi, including the application format, launch date for applying, and the app developed for the purpose is expected to be discussed in the Cabinet. Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar last week had indicated that details of the scheme would be discussed with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and in the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT