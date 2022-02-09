Karnataka Cabinet takes stock of hijab controversy

Desists from taking any decision as the issue is in the Karnataka High Court

The Karnataka Cabinet took stock of the untoward developments related to the hijab controversy in PU colleges, but desisted from taking any decision as the Karnataka High Court is seized of the matter.

Disclosing this to mediapersons in Bengaluru, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J. C. Madhuswamy said the Cabinet had discussed the ongoing developments. “But we did not take any decision in this regard since the Karnataka High Court is looking into the issue,” he said.

He made it clear that the Cabinet would take a call on the episode based on the verdict of the Karnataka High Court.

Replying to a query, he defended the government’s action of enforcing a dress code on the ground that Karnataka Education Act had provided for such a norm.

The Minister denied allegations that some BJP leaders were instigating the protests against Muslim girls wearing hijab.