Karnataka Cabinet sub-committee to meet to discuss administrative reforms

The reforms in administration mooted earlier are gathering steam with the Cabinet sub-committee set to meet this Thursday to discuss the issue.

Among other things, the sub-committee, led by Revenue Minister R. Ashok, is looking at the merger and closure of departments and offices and a review of various cadres, in line with the recommendations made by the 6th State Pay Commission, before recommending changes to the State government. Sources said that while reviewing the cadres, the sub-committee may recommend removal of posts, re-deployment of officers and employees, and revision of the cadre rules.

Sources also said that the government was keen on merging departments since the resources could be pooled, and it is in the process of identifying such departments that can be done away with. Departments under the lens include lotteries and small savings to be merged with the Finance Department, and bringing together agriculture, sericulture and horticulture to enhance effective working, sources said. The Industries and Commerce Department and the Kannada and Culture Department could get smaller departments under their wings with common secretariats.

Sources said that the merger of departments could reduce the number of employees and allow the State to manage the departments since there is also a shortage of IAS officers. “There are critical departments with severe shortage of staff and small departments with limited work having excess staff. These anomalies could be addressed through the administrative reforms,” a source said, adding that it could lead to huge savings for the government, which spends on salaries and maintenance or payment of rent for its buildings.