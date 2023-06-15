Karnataka Cabinet scraps controversial anti-conversion law introduced by BJP

June 15, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST

The newly-formed Karnataka Cabinet on June 15 decided to roll back the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2022, (popularly called the anti-conversion Bill) introduced by the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government.

The Bill was introduced by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra amid vociferous opposition during the Winter Session of the Assembly in September 2022. The Bommai Government “wanted to prohibit conversion by misrepresentation, force, allurement, fraudulent means, or marriage.”

“The Bill brought by the BJP in 2022, will be repealed, and the Bill which we are bringing will be in accordance with the Constitution,” Karnataka Law Minister H.K. Patil told PTI.

Explained | Karnataka’s anti-conversion legislation

Even while in the Opposition, Congress had vehemently opposed the Bill, calling it ” anti-people”, ”inhuman”, ” anti-constitutional”, ” anti-poor” and ”draconian”, and urged that it should not be passed for any reason and should be withdrawn by the government. JD(S) too had expressed its opposition to the Bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bill provided for the “protection of right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means”.

It proposed imprisonment from three to five years with a fine of ₹25,000, while for violation of provisions with respect to minors, women, SC/ST, offenders will face imprisonment from three to ten years and a fine of not less than ₹50,000.

The State Cabinet also decided to remove lessons on RSS founder K.B. Hegdewar and others from Class 6 to Class 10 textbooks, Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said.

(With PTI inputs)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.