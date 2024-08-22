Karnataka Cabinet recommends to Governor for ‘quick decision’ on four senior NDA leaders

In its continued tug-of-war with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, the State Cabinet on Thursday recommended “quick decision” (by the Governor) on the matter of pending sanction for prosecution against four senior leaders of National Democratic Alliance (NDA), including Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy.

In what is being seen as a counter strategy of the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, after the Governor gave sanction for prosecution against the Chief Minister in the alleged irregularities in distribution of sites by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), the Cabinet recommended appropriate “quick action” against the Janata Dal (Secular) leader (H.D. Kumaraswamy), the former BJP Ministers Shashikala Jolle, Murugesh Nirani and G. Janardhan Reddy against whom request for prosecution sanction is pending before the Governor.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil defended the recommendation at this point of time and insisted it is not vendetta politics.

He said that it stems from the public demand and that the government is taking appropriate measures.

When asked if the government is confident of the Governor acting as per the Cabinet’s advice, Mr. Patil said, “As we know, he is bound by the advice of the Cabinet. His discretion is limited. We expect him to use his discretion judiciously.”

Under the provision of Article 163 of the Constitution that empowers the Council of Ministers to provide aid and advice to the Governor, the Cabinet note said, “The Cabinet has taken suo motu cognition of several applications made by investigating agencies under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 that are pending before the Governor. These applications include requests made after investigation, accompanied by chargesheets, seeking sanction under Section 19 of the PC Act and Section 197 of Criminal Procedure Code. Additionally, some applications seek prior approval under Section 17 A of the PC Act.”

The Cabinet said, “The objective is to ensure timely decisions on these pending matters, facilitating the process of justice. Given the significance of these cases and the necessity for timely action, it is imperative that the Cabinet fulfil this role.”

Meanwhile, the Council of Ministers that met under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar before the Cabinet meeting after Mr. Siddaramaiah recused from the meeting, confirmed the 90-page letter that has been sent by the government in response to the show-cause notice issued by the Governor earlier.

Meanwhile, responding to Special Investigation Team’s inquiry into mining matters, Mr. Kumaraswamy said, “You have lied that I have approved 550 acres to Sai Venkateshwara Minerals. My handwriting has been forged. I will not run away from the issue.”