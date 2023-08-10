HamberMenu
Karnataka Cabinet panel to study levy of tax on illegal buildings in cities

August 10, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The State Cabinet on August 10 has decided to set up its panel for studying the levy of property tax on illegal constructions of buildings and disputed lands in the limits of the city corporations, city municipal councils, and town panchayats on the lines of the provisions in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Act, 2020.

Section 144 of the BBMP Act, 2020, allows authorities to levy tax on buildings and land or both, including a building constructed in violation of the provisions of building bylaw or in an unauthorised layout or from a building occupied without issuance of occupancy in BBMP limits.

The panel would study the possibility of extension of provisions of the BBMP Act to other corporations and CMCs and TMCs to allow authorities levy property tax on illegal buildings and disputed lands, Mr. Patil said.

The panel will study the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, and Karnataka Municipal Act, 1964. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been authorised to constitute the panel, Mr. Patil said.

