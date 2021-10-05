Karnataka Cabinet panel to study Bababudangiri shrine issue

In the wake of the High Court of Karnataka quashing the State Government’s earlier order appointing a Mujawar to perform religious practices at Sree Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah in Chikkamagaluru, the Cabinet on Tuesday decided to form a four-member sub-committee to study the pros and cons of the court ruling and find out ways to proceed further on the issue.

At a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, it was decided to form a Cabinet panel headed by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy to study the High Court ruling. Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar, Religious Endowment and Wakf Minister Shashikala Jolle, and Revenue Minister R. Ashok are the other members of the committee.

The committee will study in detail the court ruling and discuss if there is a need for filing an affidavit in the court, Mr. Madhuswamy told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

A few days ago, the High Court had directed the State Government to reconsider its decision on religious practices in the cave shrine. The court quashed a March 19, 2018, order of the government permitting only a Mujawar, appointed by Syed Ghouse Mohiuddin Shah Khadri, to enter the sanctum of the cave and to distribute “teertha” to both Hindus and Muslims.

The High Court, citing Article 25 of the Constitution, said that the “state had infringed upon the right of the Hindu community to have the puja and archana done in the manner as per their faith” while also imposing upon the Mujawar to perform ‘paduka puja’ and to light ‘nanda deepa’ “contrary to his faith”.

Sugar factory

A decision was also taken to form a Cabinet sub-committee to study the reopening of Mandya Sugar Factory. The panel will study issues related to the operation and maintenance of the factory by the government and on handing over the factory to a private firm on lease.

The panel is headed by Sugar Minister Shankar B. Patil Munenakoppa. Ministers Govind M. Karjol, Narayana Gowda, and R. Ashok are also members of the committee, Mr. Madhuswamy said.

The Karnataka Cabinet has decided to provide refinance of ₹1,550 crore to Karnataka State Cooperative Agriculture And Rural Development Bank Ltd. through NABARD by ensuring government guarantee to the latter. Every year, the government provides guarantee for NABARD loans, he said.