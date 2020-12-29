Karnataka Cabinet nod for Ordinance to prohibit cow slaughter

The State Cabinet has decided to promulgate an Ordinance for banning cow slaughter. The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020, passed in the Legislative Assembly during the winter session of the legislature, was not cleared by the Council.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said on Monday that the new law would prohibit the slaughter of cows, but would not stop the slaughter of buffaloes aged 13 years and above. Slaughterhouses will continue to operate and beef consumption will not be prohibited, he added.

Stating that there was no substance in the Opposition Congress’ allegations about the implementation of the new law and its adverse impact on farmers, he said the anti-cow slaughter law was an old law enacted in 1964.

While the old law imposed a ban on slaughter of cows until the age of 13, the new law would totally ban the slaughter of cows. “The government has just extended the scope of the law so that aged cows are not abandoned and slaughtered. As the prohibition does not extend to buffaloes, there is no ban on beef sale and consumption,” the Minister said.

Furthermore, he said that in the 1964 law, there was scope for litigation on deciding the age of the cow. The new law has put an end to such confusion and imposed a blanket ban. For reducing the burden of feeding aged cows, the government has decided to take care of such cows by opening more ghoshals and roping in voluntary organisations for feeding them, he said.

The new law was made for stricter implementation of the rules regarding the transportation of domestic animals, seizure of vehicles, imposition of penalty, and operation of slaughterhouses, Mr. Madhuswamy said.

As per the new law, which could come into effect with Governor Vajubhai Vala’s assent to the Ordinance, the slaughter of cows would be a cognizable offence and would attract three to seven years of imprisonment and a fine ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹5 lakh. Repeat offenders would have to pay a fine of up to ₹10 lakh and face a jail term of seven years.