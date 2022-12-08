Karnataka Cabinet gives nod for taking up grid-connected pumped hydel storage unit at a cost of ₹4,000 crore

December 08, 2022 10:30 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - BENGALURU

Karnataka, which is the pioneering State in electricity generation, is set to embark on a new experiment. The energy-surplus State wants to use its excess power to pump up the downstream water in a chosen hydel reservoir upstream when there is lesser demand for power. The idea is to store and use this pumped up water for generation of energy later when there is demand.

The State Cabinet on Thursday gave clearance for the proposal that includes developing infrastructure for grid-connected pumped hydro electric storage unit.

Briefing media persons after the Cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said tenders would be floated by the Power Company of Karnataka Ltd. (PCKL) for implementing the ₹4,000-crore project through public-private-partnership model.

According to sources in the State energy sector, such a system is in practice in some foreign countries. As the State has a large number of solar and wind energy projects, it is believed that any additional power from them during off-peak hours could be used to lift up the downstream water for keeping it ready for power generation during peak time.

While details regarding the project would have to be worked out after getting clearance from the State power regulator, the investment for infrastructure would have to be made by the private partner, sources said.

In a bid to improve the financial health of Escoms, which are reeling under financial distress as they are yet to get payment of ₹15,920 crore from various public agencies, the Cabinet ratified the decision taken to provide a grant of ₹8,000 crore, the Minister said. Similarly, the Cabinet also decided to stand guarantee for the KPCL to borrow ₹3,000 crore from financial institutions.

The Cabinet also gave its approval for implementing Amrutha Swabhimani Sheep Scheme under which 20,000 families would get financial assistance of ₹1.75 lakh each for buying 20 female sheep and a male sheep under this Centrally sponsored scheme. The Cabinet gave administrative approval for release of ₹354.50 crore for the scheme.

It also decided to withdraw 41 cases registered in various police stations against various persons in connection with public agitations. While the Minister desisted from divulging details in this regard, he only said that of these, permission from various courts would be sought for withdrawal of two cases.

The Cabinet decided to give 1 acre and 36 guntas of land in Anekal taluk and 6 acres in Hiremagaluru of Chikkamgaluru district to Rashtrothana Parishat for educational purpose.

To mark the platinum jubilee of the country’s independence, the Cabinet decided to recommend to the Governor to grant remission of sentence to 42 more prisoners serving life term in various jails of the State, the Minister said.

The cost of the Yettinahole drinking water project was again escalated by the Cabinet by fixing it at ₹23,251 crore. The initial cost of the project had stood at ₹12,000 crore. The Minister blamed the delay in implementation of the project for cost escalation.

The Cabinet also approved the youth policy that had been prepared by a committee led by Right Livelihood awardee Balasubmramyam.

