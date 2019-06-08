Kumaraswamy to expand Cabinet on June 12

In an attempt to douse the discontent in the governing coalition and ensure stability of the government, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has decided to take up the much-awaited expansion of the State Cabinet on June 12.

The Chief Minister, in a tweet on Saturday, confirmed that he met Governor Vajubhai R. Vala and sought time for the Cabinet expansion. The Governor will administer oath to new Ministers at 11.30 a.m.

Sources in the Congress said only two Independent legislators — R. Shankar (Ranebennur) and H. Nagesh (Mulbagal) — will be inducted. Mr. Shankar was included when Mr. Kumaraswamy expanded his Cabinet for the first time. He was dropped later. Mr. Nagesh, former KPTCL director, is a close associate of Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

The expansion is expected to disappoint many legislators who are aspiring to become Ministers. Senior MLAs such as Ramalinga Reddy and R. Roshan Baig, who were disappointed over being denied Cabinet berths, have been openly questioning the criteria adopted for the Cabinet expansion.

The expansion is largely aimed at quelling the threat to the stability of the governing coalition, which just completed one year in office. It is also aimed at preventing the Opposition BJP from luring Independents to its side.

Sources said a Cabinet reshuffle would be undertaken in December, with some expressing doubts over the government’s survival till then. Though Mr. Kumaraswamy wanted a reshuffle, it was the former Chief Minimiser Siddaramaiah’s writ that prevailed, resulting in only expansion.

The Chief Minister made the announcement in a tweet after meeting the Governor, which comes after weeks of consultations between Mr. Kumraswamy and Congress leaders amid worries for the coalition compounded by the rout suffered by the allies in the Lok Sabha poll.

“Today, I met the honourable Governor and requested him to give time for the Cabinet expansion. He has fixed June 12, Wednesday, 11.30 a.m. to administer oath,” Mr. Kumaraswamy tweeted.

A Cabinet expansion or reshuffle was on the cards after a poor show by the Congress and the JD(S) in the general elections, in which they won one seat each in the State. The BJP swept the polls, capturing 25 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats while BJP-backed Independent Sumalatha won in Mandya by defeating Mr. Kumaraswamy’s son, K. Nikhil.

The Cabinet expansion is seen as a way to contain the rebellion that has erupted, especially in the Congress, after the poll debacle, with several senior leaders openly castigating the State leadership. The trouble mounted within the coalition after A.H. Vishwanath quit the JD(S) State president’s post.

Of the 34 ministerial positions, the Congress and the JD(S) have 22 and 12 respectively, by way of an understanding between the two parties. Currently, three posts are vacant, two from the JD(S) quota and one from the Congress.