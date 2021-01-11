Karnataka Cabinet expansion on January 13 or 14, says Yediyurappa

Mysuru

A suitable time for the swearing in ceremony will be fixed in consultation with the BJP's national president, says the Chief Minister

The much-awaited expansion of the State Cabinet will take place on January 13 or 14, said Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa

Speaking to reporters at the helipad in Suttur near here on Monday, Mr Yeddiyurappa said he had been informed that the time after Amavasya passes off on January 13 afternoon is auspicious. A suitable time for the swearing in ceremony will be fixed in consultation with the BJP's national president, he said.

Responding to questions, the Chief Minister said the reporters will know whether the exercise will be a Cabinet expansion or a reconstitution of the Ministry only on that day.

Reacting sarcastically to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's prediction about an imminent change of leadership in the State, Mr. Yediyurappa said he would let Mr Siddaramaiah decide when he should step down as Chief Minister. Amid the chuckling by BJP leaders standing next to him, the Chief Minister told reporters that they could join the Congress leader and fix a date for the purpose.

Mr Yeddiyurappa said he sought to make it clear that he would present the next Budget.

Though the State's finances were not in a good shape, the Chief Minister, who also holds the Finance portfolio, promised to present a "good" budget by keeping in mind the situation. The Budget will be "farmer-friendly", he said.

Later, Mr. Yediyurappa proceeded to inaugurate the 1061 birth anniversary of Suttur Mutt's Sri Shivarathreshwara Shivayogi Swamiji.