Karnataka Cabinet expansion: MLA Thippareddy unhappy

Expressing dissatisfaction over not being made a Minister, MLA G.H. Thippareddy said on Thursday that half the Cabinet berths had gone to Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters in Chitradurga, he said he would not indulge in anti-party activities over being denied a ministerial berth as he was a loyal BJP worker. However, he said that many districts, including Chitradurga and Belagavi, were neglected as half the ministerial posts had gone to Bengaluru.

He said the people of his constituency wanted him to become a Minister.

There were rumours that three Minister posts would be given to “original” BJP MLAs who had been in the party for the past several years. Mr. Thippareddy said it is good that the three posts were left vacant.