Karnataka Cabinet expansion likely after Sankranti

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is learnt to have made a strong pitch for Cabinet expansion/reshuffle with BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, who is on a three-day trip to the State for the party’s State Executive meet in Shivamogga, arguing that it would put to rest speculations over leadership change.
A call on the exercise, however, will be taken only after Sankranti by Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is scheduled to visit the State around the festival, sources in the party said.
Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, lobbying hard to get Ministerial berth for all defectors, said in Belagavi on Saturday that though their demand was to take up Cabinet expansion on Sunday itself, they had now accepted the decision of “higher-ups” that it was possible only after Sankranti on January 14.
“It is believed to be an inauspicious season till then,” he said.
Mr. Yediyurappa met Mr. Singh with senior Ministers Govind M. Karjol and Basavaraj Bommai in the city on Saturday and flew to Shivamogga together.
The Chief Minister is learnt to have also expressed dissatisfaction over the party’s silence on the issue of dissenter MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal making repeated statements alluding to leadership change in the State.
“Mr. Singh is expected to make a statement in the State Executive meet to give out a message to such dissenting voices to not make such public comments,” a close associate of the Chief Minister said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath