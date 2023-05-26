ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Cabinet expansion | CM Siddaramaiah meets Rahul, Sonia in Delhi

May 26, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - New Delhi:

According to sources, around 20 more Ministers are likely to be inducted in the Karnataka Cabinet,

ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in New Delhi, Friday, May 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, May 26, 2023 met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi at 10, Janpath in Delhi and is likely to discuss cabinet expansion in Karnataka with Congress high command.

On Thursday, Mr. Siddaramaiah met Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital. The Karnataka CM was accompanied by State Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, and MLA Byrathi Suresh.

"AICC General Secretary Mrs. (@priyankagandhi @siddaramaiah Mr. @irobertvadra met with Hon'ble Chief Minister Mr. @siddaramaiah in New Delhi. Minister Mr. @BZZameerAhmed was accompanied by MLA Mr. @byrathi_suresh," Karnataka Congress MLA MB Patil tweeted on Thursday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah arrived in Delhi on May 25, to discuss Cabinet expansion with party leadership.

ALSO READ
Who will make it to Siddaramaiah Cabinet from Mandya, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar?

On asked about discussions regarding cabinet expansion, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC chief D.K. Shivakumar said that it will be informed by the Chief Minister and AICC.

Earlier on Thursday, Mr. Shivakumar said, "That will be informed by CM Siddaramaiah and AICC. As the party president of the Karnataka unit of Congress, I will definitely go to Delhi."

PTI quoted sources saying around 20 more Ministers are likely to be inducted in the Karnataka Cabinet and added that another round of discussions will be held before the it is finalised

On May 18, CM Siddaramaiah was elected unanimously as the CLP leader in Karnataka, after the Congress party finalised its CM candidate after days of deliberation following a landslide victory in Karnataka.

Mr. Siddaramaiah took oath as the Chief Minister on May 20, and D.K. Shivakumar took oath as his deputy.Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats from the only southern state it had.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US