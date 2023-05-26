Karnataka Cabinet expansion | CM Siddaramaiah meets Rahul, Sonia in Delhi

May 26, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - New Delhi:

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, May 26, 2023 met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi at 10, Janpath in Delhi and is likely to discuss cabinet expansion in Karnataka with Congress high command.

On Thursday, Mr. Siddaramaiah met Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital. The Karnataka CM was accompanied by State Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, and MLA Byrathi Suresh.

"AICC General Secretary Mrs. (@priyankagandhi @siddaramaiah Mr. @irobertvadra met with Hon'ble Chief Minister Mr. @siddaramaiah in New Delhi. Minister Mr. @BZZameerAhmed was accompanied by MLA Mr. @byrathi_suresh," Karnataka Congress MLA MB Patil tweeted on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah arrived in Delhi on May 25, to discuss Cabinet expansion with party leadership.

On asked about discussions regarding cabinet expansion, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC chief D.K. Shivakumar said that it will be informed by the Chief Minister and AICC.

Earlier on Thursday, Mr. Shivakumar said, "That will be informed by CM Siddaramaiah and AICC. As the party president of the Karnataka unit of Congress, I will definitely go to Delhi."

PTI quoted sources saying around 20 more Ministers are likely to be inducted in the Karnataka Cabinet and added that another round of discussions will be held before the it is finalised

On May 18, CM Siddaramaiah was elected unanimously as the CLP leader in Karnataka, after the Congress party finalised its CM candidate after days of deliberation following a landslide victory in Karnataka.

Mr. Siddaramaiah took oath as the Chief Minister on May 20, and D.K. Shivakumar took oath as his deputy.Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats from the only southern state it had.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.