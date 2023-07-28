Karnataka Cabinet decides to accept doctor’s request to grant her KAS Group-A post

July 28, 2023 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The State Cabinet has decided to accept the request of doctor H.P.S. Mythri, who had petitioned the government seeking that she should be given KAS (junior scale) Group A post under the women’s reservation quota of the Scheduled Tribe category.

Briefing mediapersons after the Cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil said the Cabinet decided to create a supernumerary post to accommodate her as a KAS Group A officer.

It may be noted that Dr. Mythri had been chosen for the post of executive officer under the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department during 2011 when the KPSC had taken up recruitments to fill 362 gazetted probationer posts.

Dr. Mythri had alleged that there were irregularities in the selection by the KPSC, triggering a legal fight over selections. Though the courts had cancelled the entire selection list, the government amended the legislation concerned to provide appointment order to the selected candidates in April 2022.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mythri had submitted a requisition to the then Chief Minister on June 29, 2022, seeking that she should be given the KAS Group A post as she was the topper in the ST category. She had alleged that though she topped her category by securing 1,009 marks, she had been given only 75 marks in the interview intentionally while the person who stood second with 937.5 marks had been given 150 marks in the interview.

The then DPAR head and the Chief Secretary had not favoured her request, expressing concern that other candidates may go to court against it. However, the then Cabinet had decided to approve the request, but it had not been translated into notification due to paucity of time.