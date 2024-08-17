ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Cabinet condemns Governor’s decision, terms it illegal and unconstitutional

Published - August 17, 2024 10:32 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and other Ministers arriving to address a press conference after the Cabinet meeting at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

An emergency Cabinet meeting on Saturday, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, condemned Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s decision to sanction his prosecution in the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and termed the Governor’s act “illegal and unconstitutional”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Briefing the meeting decisions along with his Cabinet colleagues, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the Cabinet unanimously condemned the Governor’s decision. He thanked all his Cabinet colleagues, the party high command, and party MLAs/workers for extending solidarity and said he would fight the case legally.

The Governor has not followed the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Centre to all States and Union Territories in September 2021 for sanctioning prosecution under section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, the Chief Minister said.

The Governor had worked as a representative of the Central government and the BJP. “The Governor acted as a puppet in the hands of the Central government,” the Chief Minister said. The Raj Bhavan’s decision to sanction prosecution “is illegal, undemocratic, against the spirit of the Constitution and federal system” and the BJP and the JD(S) had hatched a conspiracy to destabilise the elected government using the Governor’s office, Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Opposition parties were attempting to tarnish the image of the Congress government, which was pro-poor, the Chief Minister said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US