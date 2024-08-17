GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka Cabinet condemns Governor’s decision, terms it illegal and unconstitutional

Published - August 17, 2024 10:32 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and other Ministers arriving to address a press conference after the Cabinet meeting at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and other Ministers arriving to address a press conference after the Cabinet meeting at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

An emergency Cabinet meeting on Saturday, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, condemned Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s decision to sanction his prosecution in the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and termed the Governor’s act “illegal and unconstitutional”.

Briefing the meeting decisions along with his Cabinet colleagues, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the Cabinet unanimously condemned the Governor’s decision. He thanked all his Cabinet colleagues, the party high command, and party MLAs/workers for extending solidarity and said he would fight the case legally.

The Governor has not followed the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Centre to all States and Union Territories in September 2021 for sanctioning prosecution under section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, the Chief Minister said.

The Governor had worked as a representative of the Central government and the BJP. “The Governor acted as a puppet in the hands of the Central government,” the Chief Minister said. The Raj Bhavan’s decision to sanction prosecution “is illegal, undemocratic, against the spirit of the Constitution and federal system” and the BJP and the JD(S) had hatched a conspiracy to destabilise the elected government using the Governor’s office, Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

The Opposition parties were attempting to tarnish the image of the Congress government, which was pro-poor, the Chief Minister said.

