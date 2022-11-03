Karnataka Cabinet clears special investment zone Bill and authority

Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy

The State government on Thursday cleared the Karnataka Special Investment Zone Bill that seeks to establish special investment zones in Tumakuru and Dharwad districts, while a special investment zone authority will be set up to establish and manage the zone.

“To begin with, the special investment zones will be set up in Tumakuru and Dharwad and the authority will function wherever the investment area is identified. It will be responsible for land acquisition and revenue collection,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy told presspersons here after the Cabinet meeting. He said that 30% of the tax collected in the zone would be remitted to local bodies.

No abolition of KIADB

To a question whether the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) will be abolished to pave the way for the authority, he said, “The KIADB will monitor the authority initially. It will not be abolished. The authority will help establish industries and it will be almost like a single-window agency for local approvals.”

The Minister said that to install location tracking devices and emergency panic buttons in vehicles, the Cabinet cleared ₹20.36 crore under a Central scheme where the Centre would foot 60% of the cost. The project seeks to monitor public vehicles to ensure the safety of passengers, especially women and children, and prevent accidents by monitoring speed on national and State highways. The system would be implemented in 6.18 lakh public transport buses, cabs, maxi cabs, and buses, among others, he added.

Tenders scrapped

The Cabinet also decided to scarp the tender awarded to construct Ballari airport since work had not taken off yet. Mr. Madhuswamy said it was decided to develop Ballari airport on PPP basis under BOT in 2008 while the Cabinet had given the nod in 2010. “Now the airport will be developed through funds from the Karnataka Mining Environment Corporation.”

The Cabinet also decided to scarp the tender called to develop fruit and vegetable market at Byatarayanapura in Bengaluru as work has not progressed since it was awarded in 2011. “In both cases, we have decided to levy penalty and initiate prosecution.”

Elevated corridor

The Cabinet cleared the acquisition of land for extension of the elevated corridor at Varthur in Bengaluru from 1.3 km to 1.9 km and width to be extended from 18 m to 30 m. “Total cost of the project is ₹2,095 crore. Since people are not showing interest in the TDR, we have proposed to have regular acquisition,” he said.