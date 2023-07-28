Karnataka Cabinet clears proposal to increase Nandini milk price by₹3 a litre

July 28, 2023 02:00 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Karnataka Cabinet that met on July 27 is learnt to have cleared the proposal by Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) to hike selling prices of its “Nandini” milk by ₹3 a litre. The new prices would come into effect from August 1.

It may be noted that a meeting of representatives of KMF and district milk unions convened by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah last week had decided to hike the consumer prices of Nandini milk by ₹3 a litre. The meeting has decided to pass on the proceeds from the increase in prices to farmers.