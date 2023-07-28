HamberMenu
Karnataka Cabinet clears proposal to increase Nandini milk price by₹3 a litre

July 28, 2023 02:00 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Nandini toned milk sold at ₹39 per litre, will now be sold at ₹42. File photo

Nandini toned milk sold at ₹39 per litre, will now be sold at ₹42. File photo

 

The Karnataka Cabinet that met on July 27 is learnt to have cleared the proposal by Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) to hike selling prices of its “Nandini” milk by ₹3 a litre. The new prices would come into effect from August 1. 

It may be noted that a meeting of representatives of KMF and district milk unions convened by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah last week had decided to hike the consumer prices of Nandini milk by ₹3 a litre. The meeting has decided to pass on the proceeds from the increase in prices to farmers. 

