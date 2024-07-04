Karnataka Cabinet clears ‘Law and Policy-2023’ to expedite resolution of disputes, crackdown on corruption

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday cleared “Law and Policy 2023: A Stride to Redress the Pledge” for expeditious resolution of disputes through courts, quasi-judicial bodies, and alternative dispute resolution systems, cracking down on corruption, and for providing good governance.

A Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah cleared the policy, which will hold public servants accountable for wrong estimates, wrong information, deliberate negligence in discharge of duties, and misleading the government and public.

Officers personally liable

“No officer is authorised to do anything not sanctioned by the law. For such acts, the government will not be saddled with liability and the officer will be personally liable,” the policy said.

Noting that “corruption in public office is cancerous”, the policy aims to tackle corruption, take appropriate measures in the form of providing online services and file-tracking system, to reduce human interface between public and officials.

Vyajya Mukta Gramas

The Law Department headed by Minister H.K. Patil came out with the policy to establish Vyajya Mukta Gramas (litigation-free villages). Laws would be suitably amended for resolving the disputes using Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) systems such as Lok Adalats, negotiation, mediation, conciliation and arbitration, both for cases pending in courts and at the pre-litigation stage.

It also envisaged creation of fast track courts to dispose of cases against the government wherein issues of pension and compensation are involved.

The 23-page policy document noted involvement of certain extra-constitutional and illegal outfits operating to resolve disputes between private individuals involving big money or prime properties in urban areas. “Efforts will be made to overcome this issue by introducing judicial reforms so that people will have recourse to lawful institutions for resolution of disputes than to extra-legal bodies,” the policy said.

Literacy drive

The new policy also envisages a massive literacy drive to achieve constitutional literacy and respect to human rights, and dignity. It said an authority would be set up to supervise the litigation between government and individuals/officials and suggest to the government how these litigations are to be handled at the respective department level to avoid unnecessary litigations against the government.

Besides adopting measures for implementing awards, judgments, and orders of the courts, it said “the government need not unnecessarily prefer an appeal when justice is done to a citizen”.

It proposes to formulate laws in simple language and come out with publications, and ensure strict implementation of the law relating prevent sexual harassment in place of work.