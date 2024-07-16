The Karnataka Cabinet has cleared a bill mandating that industries, factories and other establishments appoint local candidates in 50% of management positions and 75% in non-management positions.

The Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024, was cleared in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on July 15. It is expected to be tabled in the ongoing legislature session.

Who is an eligible candidate?

The Act defines a local candidate as a person “who is born in the state of Karnataka and who is domiciled in the state for a period of 15 years and who is capable of speaking, reading and writing Kannada in a legible way and has passed a required test conducted by the nodal agency.”

According to the Act, candidates must have a secondary school certificate with Kannada as a language. If not, they should pass a Kannada proficiency test, as specified by the nodal agency notified by the government.

If qualified or suitable local candidates are not available, the industries and establishments, in collaboration with the government, should take steps to train local candidates within three years.

Relaxations and penalties

“If sufficient number of local candidates are not available, then an industry or factory or other establishments may apply for relaxation from the provisions of this Act to the government, and after due enquiry, the government may pass appropriate orders and such orders passed by the government shall be final,” according to the bill.

Nevertheless, the percentage of local candidates should not go below 25% in management positions and 50% in non-management categories.

Failure to comply may attract penalties ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹25,000.

Long-pending demand

The Bill has been passed in the backdrop of voices calling for 100% job reservation for Kannadigas.

Earlier in July, Kannada organisations had organised rallies in parts of Karnataka demanding immediate implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report that recommend a quota for locals in government and private sector jobs.

Former union minister and the first woman MP from Karnataka Sarojini Mahishi, who headed the Mahishi Committee, submitted a report in 1984. The report had 58 recommendations, including 100% reservation for locals in group C and D jobs in Central government departments and PSUs operating in Karnataka.

