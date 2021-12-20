Karnataka Cabinet clears anti-conversion bill

Belagavi

20 December 2021 16:02 IST

The bill envisages stringent provisions for forced or induced conversion

Karnataka Government is all set to table the anti-conversion bill – The Karnataka Right to Freedom of Religious Bill, 2021 — in the Legislature. The draft of the bill was cleared by the Cabinet on December 20.

It prohibits conversion from one religion to another religion by “misrepresentation, force, fraud, undue influence, coercion, allurement or marriage”.

It says that any aggrieved person, parents, brother, sister or any other person related by blood, marriage or adoption can file first information report against such an act.

It has penal provisions that states that imprisonment will not be less than 3 years and can extend upto 10 years, and fine ranges from ₹25,000 to ₹10 lakh.