Karnataka Cabinet clears anti-conversion bill

The All-Karnataka United Christian Forum for Human Rights organised a peace assembly in Bengaluru on December 4, 2021 to oppose the proposed Bill.   | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Karnataka Government is all set to table the anti-conversion bill – The Karnataka Right to Freedom of Religious Bill, 2021 — in the Legislature. The draft of the bill was cleared by the Cabinet on December 20.

The bill envisages stringent provisions for forced or induced conversion.

It prohibits conversion from one religion to another religion by “misrepresentation, force, fraud, undue influence, coercion, allurement or marriage”.

It says that any aggrieved person, parents, brother, sister or any other person related by blood, marriage or adoption can file first information report against such an act.

It has penal provisions that states that imprisonment will not be less than 3 years and can extend upto 10 years, and fine ranges from ₹25,000 to ₹10 lakh.


