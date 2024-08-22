Karnataka Cabinet approves sale of 3,666 acres to JSW Steel under ‘legal compulsion’

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved the execution of the absolute sale deed in favour of JSW Steel Ltd. for the extent of about 3,666 acres in Ballari district that has remained controversial for several years now.

ADVERTISEMENT

While 2,000.58 acres of land is in Toranagall and Kurekuppa villages in Sandur taluk, 1,666 acres is in Toranagall, Musenayakanahalli, and Yarabanahalli.

Dating back to 2006-2007

Though the lease-cum-sale agreement was executed between the government and JSW Steel in 2006-2007, the governments had dithered over executing the sale deed in the subsequent years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Incidentally, the current Law and Parliamentary Affairs, H.K. Patil, who briefed the media after the Cabinet meeting, was among the vocal opponents of handing over of the land without proper scrutiny. He told presspersons that the government had “legal compulsions” to execute the sale deed. “There is a writ of mandamus and we have decided to execute the sale deed,” he said.

In 2019, the sale of land had come under a cloud after the Janata Dal (Secular)–Congress coalition was accused by the BJP of selling the land at a throwaway price, and Mr. Patil was among those who had sought the matter to be referred to the Cabinet sub-committee.

While the subsequent B.S. Yediyurappa’s Cabinet decided to sell the land, it raised another round of uproar, with some of the dissent voices coming from within the BJP. In 2021, the High Court, while taking note that the Cabinet decision of April 26, 2021, had not been confirmed in the May 27, 2021, Cabinet meeting, had directed that the entire matter be re-looked into by the Chief Minister. It also allowed the petitioner the liberty to take legal recourse again.

Approaching court

Currently, the Cabinet decision to execute the sale comes after the steel company approached the court seeking direction to the State government to execute the lease-cum-sale agreement signed in 2006 and 2007. The legal advice to the Cabinet also notes that the company pursuant to the land allotment has utilised the same for setting up the integrated steel plant and there was no breach of terms of the lease-cum-sale agreement. It was also felt that the State government cannot refuse the execution of the sale deed only on the ground of non-confirmation of the earlier Cabinet meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.