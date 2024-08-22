GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka Cabinet approves sale of 3,666 acres to JSW Steel under ‘legal compulsion’

Though the lease-cum-sale agreement was executed between the government and JSW Steel in 2006-2007, the governments had dithered over executing the sale deed in the subsequent years

Updated - August 22, 2024 10:38 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 10:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of JSW Steel’s integrated plant in Ballari district.

A file photo of JSW Steel’s integrated plant in Ballari district. | Photo Credit:

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved the execution of the absolute sale deed in favour of JSW Steel Ltd. for the extent of about 3,666 acres in Ballari district that has remained controversial for several years now.

While 2,000.58 acres of land is in Toranagall and Kurekuppa villages in Sandur taluk, 1,666 acres is in Toranagall, Musenayakanahalli, and Yarabanahalli.

Dating back to 2006-2007

Though the lease-cum-sale agreement was executed between the government and JSW Steel in 2006-2007, the governments had dithered over executing the sale deed in the subsequent years.

Incidentally, the current Law and Parliamentary Affairs, H.K. Patil, who briefed the media after the Cabinet meeting, was among the vocal opponents of handing over of the land without proper scrutiny. He told presspersons that the government had “legal compulsions” to execute the sale deed. “There is a writ of mandamus and we have decided to execute the sale deed,” he said.

In 2019, the sale of land had come under a cloud after the Janata Dal (Secular)–Congress coalition was accused by the BJP of selling the land at a throwaway price, and Mr. Patil was among those who had sought the matter to be referred to the Cabinet sub-committee.

While the subsequent B.S. Yediyurappa’s Cabinet decided to sell the land, it raised another round of uproar, with some of the dissent voices coming from within the BJP. In 2021, the High Court, while taking note that the Cabinet decision of April 26, 2021, had not been confirmed in the May 27, 2021, Cabinet meeting, had directed that the entire matter be re-looked into by the Chief Minister. It also allowed the petitioner the liberty to take legal recourse again.

Approaching court

Currently, the Cabinet decision to execute the sale comes after the steel company approached the court seeking direction to the State government to execute the lease-cum-sale agreement signed in 2006 and 2007. The legal advice to the Cabinet also notes that the company pursuant to the land allotment has utilised the same for setting up the integrated steel plant and there was no breach of terms of the lease-cum-sale agreement. It was also felt that the State government cannot refuse the execution of the sale deed only on the ground of non-confirmation of the earlier Cabinet meeting.

Related Topics

Karnataka / mining

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.