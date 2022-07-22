Karnataka Cabinet approves guidelines on release of convicts

The State Cabinet on Friday approved guidelines which oppose granting special permission for release of convicts involved in multiple murder cases, and persons convicted with sentence of death.

Those not eligible

The guidelines oppose release of persons convicted with terrorist activities, dowry killings, counterfeiting of currency notes, POSCO Act, 2012, Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, 1956, Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, Black Money and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act, 2005, and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The State-level screening committee should review the records of all prisoners and identify eligible prisoners who satisfy the prescribed conditions for remission and make recommendations to the State government after examining each case in detail, the guidelines said..

The guidelines said prisoners who have consistently maintained overall good conduct, especially those with no punishment during the convict period of previous three years, are eligible for special remission.

Those eligible

Prisoners who are eligible for special remission include women and transgender convicts aged above 50 and already completed 50% of their total sentence period, male convicts 60 years and above and who completed 50% of sentence, physically-challenged convicts with 70% disability and who have completed 50% of their sentence, terminally-ill convicts, convicted persons who have completed 66% of their total sentence period, and persons who have committed an offence at a young age, between 18 and 21 years, and who have completed 50% of their total sentence period.

The age of convicts should be determined according to matriculation certificate or age given in the judgment of the trial court, the guidelines said. Generally, prisoners with good conduct are released on Independence Day.